Lucknow Jewellers decide to boycott Turkish Jewellery

Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) Following Turkiye's active support for Pakistan during the recent hostilities with India, jewellers in Lucknow have decided to boycott the purchase, sale, and display of Turkish-design jewellery and other jewellery items imported from Turkiye.

From topping the sales chart on Akshay Tritiya to eventually facing a complete boycott from jewellers, Turkish jewellery items will now have no more takers, jewellers believe.

"On the Akshay Tritiya, which was celebrated recently, the maximum demand was for Turkish jewellery. Now, after Turkiye's active support of Turkiye to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, we have decided not to import any more Turkish jewellery items. A decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday," Aadish Jain, vice-president of Chowk Sarafa Association, Lucknow told PTI.

Elaborating on the quantum of Turkish jewellery sales, Jain added that the main jewellery items imported from Turkiye included necklaces, rings, and eartops. Out of the 20 necklaces sold daily, five were of Turkish origin, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales.

Manish Kumar Verma, the president of Lucknow Mahanagar Sarafa Association, when contacted, told PTI, "We have stopped selling all the Turkish jewellery items. Earlier, we used to import the casting of Turkish jewellery… Import of jewellery items from Turkiye have been stopped completely." He added that till now some silver items were coming from Turkiye, but after Operation Sindoor, there is a complete boycott of Turkish jewellery items, and all the orders have been cancelled.

Another Lucknow-based jeweller Abhishek Dutta told PTI, "The jewellers in Lucknow have decided to boycott the purchase, sale and display of Turkish design jewellery and other jewellery items imported from Turkiye." India's exports to Turkiye include mineral fuels and oil (USD 960 million in 2023-24), electrical machinery and equipment, auto and its parts, organic chemicals, pharma products, tanning and dyeing items, plastic, rubber, cotton, man-made fibres and filaments, and iron and steel.

Imports from Turkiye include different types of marbles (blocks and slabs), fresh apples (about USD 10 million), gold, vegetables, lime and cement, mineral oil (USD 1.81 billion in 2023-24), chemicals, natural or cultured pearls, and iron and steel.

Visits of Indian tourists, hosting of destination weddings and shooting of Indian films are likely to significantly drop in Turkiye and Azerbaijan in the coming days as the government may discourage people from going to the two countries, which had actively supported Pakistan in the recent conflict, official sources said.

Turkiye and Azerbaijan backed Pakistan and condemned India's recent strikes on terror camps in the country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the conflict. While India's trade ties with both countries have already come under scrutiny, multiple educational institutions, including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have either suspended their collaboration with Turkish universities or are considering it. PTI NAV DR