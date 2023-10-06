Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur among 10 emerging markets for realty  growth: CREDAI-C&W report

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar are among 10 emerging markets for growth in the real estate sector, according to a report by CREDAI and Cushman & Wakefield.

Realtors body CREDAI and real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield on Friday released a report 'India's Next 10 Emerging Markets: Engines for Future Growth of Commercial Real Estate' at the 21st NATCON in Egypt.

Coimbatore, Indore, Nagpur, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam are the other six cities on the list.

Anshul Jain, Head of APAC Tenant Representation and Managing Director, India and South East Asia, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "There is a whole story of secondary cities really developing fast, perhaps on the back of residential, retail logistics and to some degree offices. So, we have looked at 17 cities in the report and evaluated them on different parameters like population, ease of living index, infrastructure, tertiary education and skills and GDP growth".

Out of the 17 cities, he said, "We have come up with 10 cities, which we think will see a disproportionately large share of real estate development and investment over the next four or five years".

While Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad continue to be the key 8 real estate markets, the report anticipates that these 10 tier-II are soon going to add more power to the India growth story, propelling the nation's development forward.

CREDAI President Boman R Irani said, "As India continues its remarkable journey of economic growth and witnesses a higher rate of urbanisation, we anticipate newer cities to fuel the future growth of the real estate market".

The report highlighted that rising urbanisation is putting pressure on the existing infrastructure across tier-I cities as they try to fulfil the growing demand for quality-built spaces.

Rising incomes and consumption levels have made tier-II cities a magnet for retail investments, the report said.

As large Grade-A malls and prominent high streets are being developed, India's tier-II cities are evolving into major consumption hubs, a trend that is likely to gain momentum in the coming years.

The residential sector has also witnessed significant growth in many of these cities, and they perform well on affordability parameters.

The report considered the Metro Development Index data that combines operational metro routes (in KMs) as well as under-construction and proposed metro routes.