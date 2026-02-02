Lucknow Metro expansion: First tender for East-West corridor awarded

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) on Monday said it has awarded the first construction-related consultancy contract for the East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro to AYESA Ingenieria Arquitectura SAU and AYESA India Pvt Ltd joint venture.

AYESA was declared the lowest bidder for the Detailed Design Consultant (DDC) contract for Lucknow Metro Line-2 under Phase 1B of the project. The contract, valued at Rs 15.90 crore, has been recommended for award based on the firm's financial bid, UPMRC said in a statement.

Lucknow Metro's Line-2 project envisages the construction of an 11.165-km corridor connecting Charbagh Railway Station to Vasant Kunj, passing through Old Lucknow with a total of 12 stations.

The project received approval from the Centre in August 2025 and has an estimated cost of Rs 5,801 crore, it said.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the corridor will include an elevated stretch of about 4.286 km with five stations between Vasant Kunj and Thakurganj, and an underground section of about 6.879 km with seven stations between Charbagh and Niwazganj, it added.

UPMRC had invited bids for the DDC contract in August 2025 for a contract period of 60 months. Two bidders -- AYESA and SYSTRA -- Ardanuy JV -- qualified at the technical stage, with financial bids opened on January 21 this year, according to the statement.

Under the contract, the DDC will be responsible for detailed design of civil, architectural, electrical and mechanical, and traction works for the elevated and underground sections of the corridor, including a depot at Vasant Kunj, it stated.

The award of the consultancy contract marks the first major step towards implementation of the East-West Corridor of the Lucknow Metro, it added.