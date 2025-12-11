Lucknow tops in UP rooftop solar installations under PMSGY

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Lucknow has emerged as the top performer in rooftop solar adoption under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme (PMSGY) in Uttar Pradesh, completing 62,271 installations, as per an official statement on Thursday.

The achievement has helped the state cross the milestone of three lakh installations, reflecting the Yogi Adityanath government's focused monitoring and people-centric policies, it said.

According to officials, coordinated efforts by the district administration, UPNEDA and discom teams enabled Lucknow to secure the leading position with 62,271 installation.

Authorities said the city's performance has become a model for other districts in accelerating household solar adoption.

Varanasi ranked second with 26,208 rooftop units, followed by Kanpur Nagar (18,562), Bareilly (12,952) and Agra (11,033), it said.

Districts such as Prayagraj (9,719), Rae Bareli (8,616), Jhansi (7,674), Barabanki (6,477) and Gorakhpur (6,262) also contributed significantly to the state’s overall progress.

Officials said the appointment of project officers across all 75 districts and doubling of monthly installation rates in 23 districts boosted the rollout.

The state now figures among the top three in the country in rooftop solar expansion, aligning with the chief minister's vision of a greener Uttar Pradesh, the statement added. PTI ABN TRB