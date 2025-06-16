Lufthansa Hyderabad-bound flight diverted back to Frankfurt over bomb threat

Mumbai: A Frankfurt-Hyderabad flight of Lufthansa was diverted back to its origin airport on Sunday due to a "bomb threat", the airline has said.

The airline spokesperson, in a statement, said the passengers, who were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt, will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad on Monday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," Lufthansa spokesperson said in the statement.

Flight LH 752 -- operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft -- departed from Frankfurt at 14.29 hours instead of its scheduled departure time of 13.05 hours, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

The aircraft was to land in Hyderabad at 1.20 hours, as per the website.