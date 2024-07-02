Lufthansa plane experiences fire in wheel after landing at Delhi airport; lands safely

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) A Lufthansa wide-body A380 aircraft from Munich experienced fire in one of the wheels during landing at the Delhi airport on Monday night, according to sources.

The aircraft, which operated flight LH 762, landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). Since the plane had to undergo checks and spare parts were not immediately available, the return flight to Munich was cancelled, they added.

Sources said there were around 490 passengers on board the aircraft, which made a controlled landing at the airport.

"While LH762 landed safely in Delhi, a short term technical deregistration of the aircraft was required due to the lack of availability of spare parts after a controlled landing. Safety is our top priority at Lufthansa," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sources said the fire was noticed in one of the wheels during landing.

Further, the sources said that due to the incident, the return flight LH 763 was cancelled after boarding passes were issued to the passengers.

The Lufthansa spokesperson said the aircraft DAIMC is scheduled to operate flight LH 763 from the national capital to Munich on July 3. PTI RAM SHW