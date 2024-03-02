Lulu Group team to visit Vijayapura soon to decide on location to set up food processing unit

Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) A team of Lulu Group, a leading multinational diversified conglomerate that has planned to set up a export oriented full-fledged food processing plant will visit Vijayapura soon and conduct site visits to decide where the food processing unit should be set up, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Top representatives of the Lulu Group held a preliminary meeting about the proposed project with the Minister of Large and Medium Industries M B Patil, who is also the district in-charge minister for Vijayapura, they said.

Lulu Group export division CEO Najbuddin, Director Anant and his team participated in the meeting held on Friday at Khanija Bhavan.

In a statement issued by the Minister's office, Patil was quoted as saying that the team of Lulu Group will visit Vijayapura soon and will conduct site visits to decide on where the food processing unit should be set up.

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Lulu Group had expressed interest and signed an agreement to set up a full-fledged food processing plant in Vijayapura district by investing Rs 300 crore. This meeting was held as a continuation of that and the minister assured that the government will extend full cooperation, it said.

The minister has emphasised that the proposed unit will facilitate the purchase of local food products for grading, sorting and packaging purposes for supply to domestic and export markets, the statement added. PTI AMP SS