Luminis inks pact with Forvis Mazars in India to expand AgTech solutions

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Luminis Water Technologies on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Forvis Mazars to expand microbiome-powered AgTech solutions in India.

Through this partnership, Luminis will be able to "combine science-backed solutions, powerful industry networks, and catalytic capital to deliver next-gen solutions and rewrite the future of farming,” Luminis CEO Rachelle Jensen said in a statement.

The partnership will help bring its cutting-edge Omni Biome AI platform and deep genomics capabilities to tackle pressing challenges in soil degradation, yield instability, the rise of disease, and climate resilience, it said.

It will unlock new avenues for impact across food systems, carbon resilience, and soil health.