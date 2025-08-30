Luminous Power enters portable energy station category

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Luminous Power Technologies, which operates in the energy solutions business, has made a foray into portable power station category.

The company, part of French engineering firm Schneider Electric, has launched EDGE GO 1500, which is portable power station with an integrated music system.

With EDGE, Luminous is creating a category in India targetting people who look for uninterrupted power supply for mountain camping to a remote workstation, or a backyard celebration, the company said in a statement.

EDGE GO 1500 is equipped with 1200 W output, multi-device support for over 90 gadgets, and rapid 90-minute charging, delivers energy for remote workstations, creators, entrepreneurs, and off-grid living. It has a 90W built-in speaker, two wireless microphones, a guitar port, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Commenting on the development CEO & MD Preeti Bajaj said:"EDGE is a forward-thinking brand that combines portable power with lifestyle-focused features — seamlessly integrating technology, design, and everyday utility. With the EDGE GO P series as our first product under this new brand, our portfolio is poised to grow quickly, showing our goal to lead in this emerging space." The EDGE GO P-Series includes four SKUs starting from Rs 29,999 and goes up to Rs 1.14 lakh.