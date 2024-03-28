Luminous Power Technologies inaugurates solar panel manufacturing factory in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Energy solutions provider Luminous Power Technologies on Thursday announced the inauguration of its solar panel manufacturing factory at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

Equipped with the latest advancements in solar panel manufacturing, the facility boasts of cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to ensure maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the inauguration event was graced by legendary cricketer and Luminous Brand Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, and Manish Pant, Chairman of Luminous Board & Executive VP – International Operations, Schneider Electric.

The inauguration of the solar plant marks an important milestone for Luminous, with the company undertaking strategic business decisions to evolve from manufacturing a best-in-class product range in the solar, inverter, and battery categories to building an end-to-end solar energy management ecosystem.

Preeti Bajaj, MD & CEO of Luminous Power Technologies, said in the statement, "Solar will be a significant part of our business, and we see it as a major growth enabler as we aim to double our growth in the next three years." The factory, spread over 10 acres, is fully automated and equipped with the latest and cutting-edge solar module manufacturing technologies.

The plant also boasts of being the first in the country to have fully robotic automation capabilities to manufacture high-quality modules. Having the current capacity of 250 MW, the state-of-the-art plant is expandable up to 1 GW, the company said.

Manish Pant, Chairman of Luminous Board & Executive VP – International Operations, Schneider Electric, said in the statement, "This factory is a significant step towards achieving the collective goal of Schneider and Luminous to promote net-zero practices and sustainable energy solutions." Luminous Power Technologies has been in business for 35 years. PTI KKS HVA