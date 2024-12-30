Lupin acquires 'Huminsulin' in India from Eli Lilly and Co

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has acquired anti-diabetic medicine 'Huminsulin' in India from Eli Lilly and Company for an undisclosed sum to further enhance its diabetes portfolio.

Lupin has been marketing the 'Huminsulin' range of products through existing distribution and promotion agreements with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), India, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

"This acquisition is strategic to our ongoing efforts to expand our diabetes portfolio and provide high-quality, affordable health care to our patients. It reinforces our unwavering commitment to combating diabetes and providing comprehensive care," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The Huminsulin range of products is indicated for the treatment of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve blood sugar control in both adults and children, the company said.

Insulin treatment is the cornerstone of Type 1 diabetes management and often becomes necessary over time in Type 2 diabetes as the disease progresses, it added.

There is a significant Indian population affected with diabetes for both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, where Insulin Human is prescribed for management along with other concomitant therapies, the company said. PTI RKL SHW