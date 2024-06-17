Lupin appoints Abdelaziz Toumi as CEO of newly formed arm

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Abdelaziz Toumi as Chief Executive Officer of its newly formed subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

Toumi is a seasoned leader with a blend of scientific and commercial skills, and brings over two decades of experience in the biotech, pharma and CDMO sectors, spanning Europe, North America and Asia, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

He has held leadership positions at Bayer, Merck, Catalent, Lonza, and KBI Biopharma. He will be based in Switzerland and spend considerable time in India, it added.

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS) is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients and is starting to build its contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) business.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the API, CDMO space and will be instrumental in establishing LMS as a trusted and preferred partner for our global customers," Lupin Managing Director, Nilesh Gupta said.

Toumi holds a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Queensland, the filing said.