Lupin appoints Christoph Funke as Chief Technical Operations Officer

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Christoph Funke to the newly-created position of Chief Technical Operations Officer.

He will be based in Mumbai and will oversee the pharma company's technical operations function, integrating manufacturing, supply chain and procurement, Lupin said in a statement.

Funke has more than 30 years of global pharmaceutical manufacturing, supply chain and technical operations experience. In his earlier stints, he worked at organisations such as Fresenius Kabi and Strides Pharma Science, the statement said.

Lupin Chief Executive Officer Vinita Gupta and its Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said Funke's impressive track record and extensive experience across manufacturing, supply chain and technical operations make him a valuable addition as the company continues to advance its mission of improving patient lives globally. PTI RKL SHW