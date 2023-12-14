Lupin Diagnostics inaugurates Regional Reference Lab in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Global pharmaceuticals major Lupin Ltd has inaugurated its new state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in the city, the company said on Thursday.

The facility enhances the extensive network of Lupin Diagnostics which now comprises 36 laboratories and over 600 collection centres across the country.

"The launch of our state-of-the-art Regional Reference Laboratory in Chennai signifies a significant step toward accessible and reliable healthcare," said Lupin Diagnostics CEO Ravindra Kumar.

Lupin Diagnostics plans to open 300 collection centres in South India and 50 collection centres in Tamil Nadu by FY2025, a company statement said.

The Laboratory in Chennai is equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and a team of qualified clinical experts.

"With cutting-edge technology and a team of dedicated experts, we aim to redefine healthcare experiences..this expansion reflects our relentless dedication towards patient centricity and purpose of being a catalyst for healthier lives," Kumar added.

Lupin Diagnostics offers an extensive range of reliable and high-quality diagnostic services, including molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology among others.

The company said 30 per cent of its laboratories have attained the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories certification. NABL is a constituent Board of Quality Council of India. PTI VIJ ROH