Lupin gets EIR for Goa plant from USFDA

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Friday said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Goa-based manufacturing facility.

The company said it has received the EIR with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification.

The EIR was issued following an inspection of the facility from November 10-21, 2025.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted scrutiny.

"This outcome reflects our continued focus on quality excellence and regulatory compliance, reinforcing our commitment to delivering safe and effective medicines to patients worldwide," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading 0.24 per cent up at Rs 2,328.70 apiece on BSE.