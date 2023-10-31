Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Mandideep plant

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the drug firm ended 1.04 per cent down at Rs 1,128.40 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW SHW