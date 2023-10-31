Advertisment
#Business

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Mandideep plant

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
31 Oct 2023

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Mandideep Unit-2 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the drug firm ended 1.04 per cent down at Rs 1,128.40 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS SHW SHW

Advertisment
Subscribe