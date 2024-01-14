Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic hypertension drug

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Sunday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic hypertension drug in America.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in multiple strengths, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is the generic version of ANI Pharmaceuticals' Inderal LA extended-release capsules, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based manufacturing plant, the drug firm stated.

Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP are indicated in the management of hypertension.

They may be used alone or in combination with other antihypertensive agents, particularly a thiazide diuretic.

As per IQVIA MAT November 2023 data, Propranolol Hydrochloride extended-release capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 71 million in the US. PTI MSS ANU ANU