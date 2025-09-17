Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval to market a cancer treatment drug in the US market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules in multiple strenghts, Lupin said in a statement.

Lenalidomide capsules are bioequivalent to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Revlimid capsules, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the drug maker's Pithampur facility. Lenalidomide capsules are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with various kinds of cancers, including multiple myeloma.

As per IQVIA MAT July data, Lenalidomide capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 7,511 million in the US.

Lupin shares were trading 1.09 per cent down at Rs 2,029 apiece on BSE.