Lupin inks licence agreement to commercialise biosimilar in Latin America

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has entered into a licence and supply agreement with SteinCares for commercialisation of biosimilar ranibizumab across Latin America, excluding Mexico and Argentina.

Under the terms of the agreement, SteinCares will handle all regulatory filings, registrations and commercialisation of Ranibizumab in Latin America, while Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the same, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A).

Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

"Our intent is to transform the landscape of retinal care in Latin America, ensuring access to advanced therapies that improve the quality of life of patients," Lupin President Biotechnology Cyrus Karkaria said.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.32 per cent down at Rs 1,972.80 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA