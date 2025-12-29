Lupin inks licensing pact with Chinese firm for obesity drug

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has entered into an exclusive licensing, supply and distribution pact with China-based Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel medication to treat obesity and diabetes.

The Mumbai-based drug maker said the agreement strengthens the company's diabetes portfolio and accelerates its presence in the obesity segment.

Bofanglutide injection is a once in two weeks GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Gan & Lee, intended for treating adults with type 2 diabetes and aiding weight management in overweight or obese individuals.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will have exclusive rights to commercialise and distribute Bofanglutide in India, as per a regulatory filing.

“We are committed to offering the best solutions for managing chronic metabolic diseases like diabetes, and addressing obesity is one of the most urgent global health challenges,” Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

Obesity is anticipated to develop into a significant health crisis in India, with around 174 million adults classified as overweight and around 50 million as obese. Diabetes is already considered an epidemic, with around 90 million adults affected by the condition.

“Our goal is to provide superior treatment options for patients with metabolic diseases worldwide, while showcasing the value of Chinese biopharmaceutical innovation on the global stage,”Gan & Lee EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Dhaval Soneji stated.

Lupin shares on Monday ended 1.58 per cent down at Rs 2,079.50 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU