Lupin inks licensing pact with Neopharmed for Plasil brand in Philippines, Brazil

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Thursday said its subsidiaries in the Philippines and Brazil have signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Italy's Neopharmed Gentili S.p.A, for marketing and promotional rights for gastroenterology brand, Plasil in their respective markets.

This agreement will enhance Lupin's gastroenterology portfolio and expand its presence in emerging markets, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Plasil is indicated for treating nausea, vomiting, and motility disorders.

Under the agreement, Neopharmed will oversee product supply in the Philippines, where Lupin's arm Multicare Pharmaceuticals operates, ensuring quality and compliance with global standards.

In Brazil, production will be shifted to the company's subsidiary Medquimica's manufacturing facility, Lupin added.

"Our extensive local presence, regulatory expertise, and strong commercial capabilities in the Philippines and Brazil, together with Neopharmed's distribution network and reach, will broaden patient access and deliver meaningful health outcomes," Lupin President of Corporate Development Fabrice Egros said.

Commenting on the partnership, Neopharmed Gentili Director of Business Development, Matteo Meazzini said, "This agreement reflects our commitment to expanding Neopharmed's international footprint, while leveraging Lupin's strong local presence to ensure that Plasil is available to every patient in need." PTI RKL MR