Lupin inks licensing pact with US firm for biosimilar

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based Valorum Biologics to commercialise Armlupeg, a biosimilar indicated for the treatment of neutropenia in cancer patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Valorum will advance the commercialisation and distribution of Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) in the US, while Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing and supply of the product and will receive an upfront license fee and a royalty payment on net sales.

"This partnership reflects our unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and aligns with our mission to make high-quality biosimilars more accessible. We look forward to strengthening our presence in the US biosimilars market and building on our momentum as a global leader in developing and commercializing important biosimilar medicines," said Spiro Gavaris, President – US Generics, Lupin.

Armlupeg is indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in patients receiving chemotherapy.

"Our team has a proven track record in specialty markets, and we expect to capture significant market share through our commercial expertise," Valorum CEO Par S Hyare stated.

