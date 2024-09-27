Lupin inks pact with Celnova Pharma for distribution of drug in 2 South American nations

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Lupin on Friday said its subsidiary has signed a pact with Celnova Pharma for the distribution of a drug in Argentina and Colombia.

The distribution pact is for a drug indicated for the treatment of non-dystrophic myotonic disorders. Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA has inked the pact with Celnova.

As per the pact, Celnova will commercialise NaMuscla in Argentina and Colombia, for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders, Lupin said in a statement.

NaMuscla is the first and the only licensed product in Europe for this indication, it added.

NDM disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders, characterized by the inability to relax muscles due to voluntary contraction resulting in myotonia or muscle stiffness.

NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in people with NDM, resulting in a significant improvement in quality of life and other functional and clinical outcomes for patients.

NaMuscla, which has been designated orphan drug status in Europe and US, received EU marketing authorisation in December 2018.

As per the agreement, Celnova will be the exclusive distributor of NaMuscla in Argentina and Colombia, and drive the registration, importation, storage, and sales, Lupin said.

The Mumbai-based company will manufacture and supply the finished products to Celnova, it added.

"This is aligned to our commitment of meeting the needs of NDM patients by creating tailor-made solutions for each market, working with health authorities, healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups to help patients suffering from myotonia diseases," said Fabrice Egros, President Corporate Development and Growth Markets, Lupin.

Celnova CEO Juan Marrone said the collaboration addresses a significant unmet need of those living with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders, offering an innovative treatment option that can greatly improve quality of life.