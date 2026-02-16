Lupin inks supply pact to commercialise antidepressant in Canada

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has inked a license and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialise the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

The strategic partnership combines the company's strong commercial footprint in Canada and Spektus's capabilities in developing differentiated, novel formulations to successfully introduce DeslaFlex and establish a robust platform for future launches.

The collaboration further strengthens Lupin's CNS portfolio with physician-endorsed, value-added therapies, well aligned with a supportive regulatory environment.

"The addition of DeslaFlex to our portfolio provides patients and clinicians with much-needed flexibility in the management of Major Depressive Disorder, enabling clinicians to deliver more personalised, patient-focused care," Claus Jepsen, President, Global Specialty, Lupin.

Spektus Pharma CEO Zarvaan Merchant said Lupin's global brand and established commercial strength in Canada make it an ideal partner to realise the full value of DeslaFlex for patients across the important market.