Lupin launches generic cancer drug in US

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has launched a generic cancer treatment drug in the US market.

The company said it has launched Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection single-dose vials in the US.

The Mumbai-based drug maker introduced the product after its alliance partner, ForDoz Pharma Corporation, USA (ForDoz) received approval from the USFDA, Lupin said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic version of Baxter Healthcare Corporation's Doxil which is indicated for the treatment of ovarian cancer, acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma, and multiple myeloma.

As per the Iqvia MATdata, Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection had an estimated annual sales of USD 40.9 million in the US.

