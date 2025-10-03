Lupin launches generic diabetes drug in US

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Drug major Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic diabetes medication in the US market.

It has launched Liraglutide Injection, 18 mg/3 mL (6 mg/mL) single-patient-use prefilled pen, in the US, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The product is bioequivalent to Novo Nordisk Inc's Victoza injection, it added.

It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients aged 10 years and older, with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

As per the IQVIA MAT data, the medication had an estimated annual sale of USD 350 million in the US.

"This marks a significant milestone in enhancing our portfolio of complex injectables and highlights our continued commitment to making essential therapies more accessible for patients," Lupin President – US Generics Spiro Gavaris said.