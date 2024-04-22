Lupin launches generic drug in US market

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has launched Mirabegron extended-release tablets (25 mg) in the US market.

The Mumbai-based drug maker has introduced the medication after receiving an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc's Myrbetriq extended-release tablets, it added.

Mirabegron extended-release tablets are used to treat certain bladder problems including overactive bladder.

