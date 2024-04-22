Advertisment
Business

Lupin launches generic drug in US market

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has launched Mirabegron extended-release tablets (25 mg) in the US market.

Advertisment

The Mumbai-based drug maker has introduced the medication after receiving an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc's Myrbetriq extended-release tablets, it added.

Mirabegron extended-release tablets are used to treat certain bladder problems including overactive bladder.

Lupin shares were trading 3.38 per cent up at Rs 1,599.35 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS DRR

Advertisment
Subscribe