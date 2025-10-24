Lupin launches generic drug to treat urea cycle disorders in US

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched a generic medication to treat urea cycle disorders in the US.

The company has launched an authorised generic version of Ravicti (Glycerol Phenylbutyrate) oral liquid, 1.1g/mL, in the US, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Oral Liquid, 1.1g/mL, is indicated for chronic management of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) who cannot be managed by dietary protein restriction and/or amino acid supplementation alone.

Shares of the company were trading 0.37 per cent down at 1,932.85 apiece on BSE.