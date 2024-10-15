Lupin launches generic eye treatment medication in US

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has launched a generic ophthalmic solution in the US with 180-day exclusivity.

The company has introduced the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent in the US, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Being the first generic to be approved and launched, the company is entitled to 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity, it added.

"This will strengthen our ophthalmic portfolio and benefit patients seeking effective treatment for steroid-responsive inflammation," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP (1 per cent) is indicated for the treatment of steroid-responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Pred Forte had estimated annual sales of USD 198 million in the US.

Shares Lupin on Tuesday ended 0.31 per cent up at Rs 2,250 apiece on the BSE.