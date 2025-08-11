Lupin launches generic medication in US

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has launched a medication, used to regulate blood glucose levels, in the US market.

The company has launched Glucagon for Injection USP, 1mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit in the US, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is bioequivalent to Eli Lilly and company's Glucagon for Injection, 1 mg/vial, it added.

Glucagon is indicated for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes mellitus and as a diagnostic aid for use during radiologic examinations to temporarily inhibit movement of the gastrointestinal tract in adult patients.

As per IQVIA MAT June data, Glucagon for Injection USP, 1mg/vial packaged in an emergency kit had an estimated annual sale of USD 122 million in the US.