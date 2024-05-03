Lupin launches its first biosimilar in Canada

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched its first biosimilar product in Canada.

The company has introduced Rymti through its partner Sandoz Canada, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Rymti is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, active and progressive psoriatic arthritis, severe axial spondyloarthritis, moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and chronic severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents.

Rymti is approved for all therapeutic indications of the reference product Enbrel, Lupin stated.

"With this important milestone, we continue to advance healthcare accessibility and affordability for patients in Canada," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said. PTI MSS TRB