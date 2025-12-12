Lupin Manufacturing Solutions partners PolyPeptide Group to scale-up supply chain

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Friday said its arm Lupin Manufacturing Solutions has signed a long-term strategic alliance with PolyPeptide Group AG to scale the supply chain of peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients.

PolyPeptide Group AG is a specialised Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients.

As part of the alliance, both companies will work towards expanding sourcing options and fortifying peptide supply chains to meet rising global demand for peptide APIs, including for metabolic disease therapies, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the partners will work towards integrating procurement and supply planning; ensuring unwavering quality and reliability, and delivering superior service globally, it added.

This collaboration aims to enhance supply chain resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate readiness for the rapidly expanding global peptides market, Lupin said.

It also advances next-generation peptide therapeutics, including those for metabolics, supporting the long-term strategic growth of both organisations, the company added.

"As peptide-based therapies continue to transform the treatment landscape for metabolic and other chronic conditions, LMS is committed to ensuring reliable access to specialised materials that support large-scale commercial production," Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS) CEO Abdelaziz Toumi said.

Commenting on the partnership, PolyPeptide Chief Commercial Officer, Stéphane Varray, said, "Working with Lupin Manufacturing Solutions gives us the flexibility and supply chain depth needed to support growing customer demand, including preparations for large-scale metabolics."

It also advances next-generation peptide therapeutics, including those for metabolics, supporting the long-term strategic growth of both organisations, the company added. PTI RKL HVA