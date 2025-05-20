Lupin partners with Honeywell for usage of propellant for inhalers

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Honeywell to use the latter's propellant 'Solstice Air' to transform respiratory care through the development of next-generation inhalers.

Designed for patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Honeywell's 'Solstice Air' has the potential to prevent the release of high global warming potential (GWP) molecules, marking a major step forward in helping to reduce carbon emissions, the company said in a statement.

"Lupin's partnership with Honeywell underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality medicines while working towards a healthier, more sustainable future for our patients and communities worldwide. By integrating Solstice Air in our products, we are not only enhancing patient care, but we are also significantly reducing environmental impact," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions Business President Jeff Dormo said,"Solstice Air can play a critical role in ensuring that Lupin life-saving devices provide safe and effective treatment options that also leverage the latest advancements in technology to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions." Lupin said it intends to become the first pharmaceutical company in India to use Honeywell's Solstice Air product at scale as a next-generation propellant in pressurised metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs).

Solstice Air offers an alternative to traditional hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)-based propellants, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99.9 per cent, it added.

"By investigating the use of this innovative, nonflammable propellant in its pMDIs, Lupin is taking a significant step toward minimizing the environmental impact of respiratory solutions while providing effective treatment options for patients with asthma and COPD," the company said.

The terms of the deal are subject to negotiation and execution of definitive documents acceptable to both Honeywell and Lupin, it added.