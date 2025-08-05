Lupin Q1 net profit jumps 52 pc to Rs 1,221 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday posted a 52 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,221 crore in the June quarter, driven by strong sales in the US and India.

The drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 805 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Sales rose to Rs 6,164 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

"We continue to build strong business momentum, anchored by a robust product portfolio, improved efficiencies, and effective use of assets and investments," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

"As we begin the year, our sharpened focus on compliance, innovation, and technology positions us to further unlock sustainable growth," he added.

The company said its sales in the US stood at Rs 2,404 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 24 per cent as compared to Rs 1,934 crore in the year-ago period.

India sales for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,089 crore, up 8 per cent from Rs 1,938 crore. PTI MSS HVA