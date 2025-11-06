Lupin Q2 net profit surges 73 pc YoY to Rs 1,485 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Thursday reported a 73 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,485 crore in the September quarter, led by robust sales in the US and emerging markets.

The Mumbai-based drug maker reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 859 crore for the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Sales rose to Rs 6,831 crore for the second quarter compared with Rs 5,497 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin Ltd said in a statement.

"We continue to see robust growth in revenues and EBITDA led by strong performance across the board, in the US, emerging markets, other developed markets and in India, supported by higher operational efficiencies and sustained investments. We intend to leverage the performance of H1 to deliver a strong FY26," Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

The company said its US sales rose to Rs 2,762 crore during the second quarter, up 47 per cent as compared with Rs 1,875 crore in the year-ago period.

India sales stood at Rs 2,078 crore in the September quarter against Rs 2,009 crore in the year-ago period.

Emerging market sales rose to Rs 923 crore in the September quarter, up 45 per cent as compared to Rs 635 crore in the same period of the last fiscal.

