Lupin receives USFDA approval for generic blood pressure lowering drug

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets used for lowering blood pressure.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application is for Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets of strengths 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

These are generic equivalent of Toprol-XL Tablets of Sequel Therapeutics, LLC.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, the company said.

Metoprolol Succinate extended-release tablets had an estimated annual sales of USD 305 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data. PTI RKL DRR