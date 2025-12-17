Lupin secures VAI classification from USFDA for Nagpur plant

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report with a satisfactory Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification from the US health regulator for its injectable facility in Nagpur.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a VAI classification means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

The EIR (establishment inspection report) was issued following an inspection of the facility from September 8 to September 16, 2025.

"We are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance across our facilities, with continued focus on enhancements to our quality systems and operational excellence," Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 0.96 per cent up at Rs 2,109.70 apiece on BSE.