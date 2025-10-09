Lupin seeks strategic partnerships for long-acting injectable platform

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Thursday announced the launch of a strategic partnership programme aimed at expanding the reach of a long-acting injectable platform developed by its subsidiary, Nanomi BV.

The platform, PrecisionSphere demonstrates efficacy and safety in drug delivery and is ready for commercial use, following the recent US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for the first product developed with this platform.

The company's partnership programme is designed to foster collaborations with companies looking to extend their product lifecycles, whether in development or already on the market, especially those that could benefit from longer-acting formulations, it said in a statement.

"With the validation of PrecisionSphere's capabilities and our proven track record of executing several key strategic partnerships each year, we are ready to expand patient access to advanced LAI treatments through new global strategic collaborations," Lupin President Corporate Development Fabrice Egros stated.

PrecisionSphere addresses key compliance issues that lead pharmaceutical companies to lose millions in revenue and experience failed treatment results, Lupin said.

Unlike conventional LAI technologies that produce variable particle sizes, this platform allows pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medicines with consistent particle size, shape, and biological properties, leading to improved injectability, it added.

It also enables optimised drug levels—the release of consistent drug concentrations throughout the treatment, ranging from weeks to months, the drug firm said.