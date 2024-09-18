Lupin signs patent licence pact with Takeda for novel gastrointestinal drug in Indian market

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Home-grown pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licence agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets, a novel gastrointestinal drug, in the Indian market.

Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Lupin non-exclusive patent licensing rights to commercialise Vonoprazan in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be marketed under the brand name Lupin's Lupivon and will be available in two strengths -- 10 mg and 20 mg, it added.

Lupin President India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal said Vonoprazan is a novel treatment option for acid peptic disorders.

The pact with Takeda is "a further step in strengthening our gastroenterology portfolio and is in line with our commitment to introduce innovative medicines to address unmet needs of our patients," he added.

In India, Vonoprazan is approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for treating reflux esophagitis, gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and as part of Helicobacter pylori eradication treatment, Lupin said in the filing. PTI RKL HVA