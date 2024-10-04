Lupin subsidiary acquires 9 brands South African firm

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Friday said its subsidiary has acquired nine brands from the Medical Nutritional Institute SA (MNI) in South Africa, through a partnership deal with ImpiloVest.

Pharma Dynamics has acquired the nine brands along with their associated trademarks through a partnership deal with ImpiloVest, a South African investment firm, Lupin said in a statement.

The acquired brands include AntaGolin, RyChol, NeuroVance, SkinVance, FlamLeve, Rheumalin, SleepVance, ImmunoVance, and OviVance, it added.

These products cater to a range of health issues such as metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, cognitive function, skin health, inflammation, joint care, sleep quality, immune support, and women's hormonal well-being.

"This acquisition is a major step for Lupin to expand our footprint in the complementary and alternative medicines sector," Lupin President EMEA Thierry Volle said.

MNI's innovative plant-based products align perfectly with company's goal to provide holistic and sustainable healthcare solutions to patients in South Africa, he added. Lupin shares on Friday ended 0.65 per cent up at Rs 2,197.60 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MR