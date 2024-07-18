Lupin ties up with Huons to market eye drug in Mexico

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it has tied up with South Korea-based Huons Co Ltd to market dry eye treatment medication in Mexico.

The company has signed a license and supply agreement with Huons for the registration and marketing of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion (0.4mL single-use vial) in Mexico, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion is a preservative-free Nanoemulsion that has been approved in South Korea, Peru and several countries in the Middle East for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and healing corneal ulcers.

"With this addition to our ophthalmology portfolio, we continue to strengthen our commitment to provide better healthcare and eyecare solutions to our patients, improving patient quality of life and vision," Lupin President - Corporate Development and Growth Markets Fabrice Egros said.

Huons Senior Director - Head of Global Business Division Yohun Aum said the introduction of the product in Mexico is a significant step.

"We look forward to strengthening our partnership by supplying high-quality products for Mexico," he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW