Lupin ties up with Sandoz to commercialise biosimilar product

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has partnered with Switzerland-based Sandoz Group AG to commercialise its biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will oversee commercialisation of the product across the European Union (excluding Germany), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and for regulatory submissions, it added.

As per the deal, Sandoz will hold exclusive marketing rights in most of the designated markets, except for France, Australia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, where it will have semi-exclusive marketing rights, Lupin Ltd said.

Pursuant to another agreement executed between the two companies, Sandoz will acquire sole rights for commercialization of Lupin’s biosimilar ranibizumab in Canada, while Lupin will manage its manufacture and regulatory filings, it added.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A).

Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with neovascular (Wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) among others.

"This partnership underscores our shared vision to expand global access to cutting-edge biologic therapies and improve outcomes for underserved patients," Lupin President EMEA and Emerging Markets Thierry Volle said.

Shares of the company were trading marginally up at Rs 1,946.30 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS ANU ANU