Lupin ties up with Scope Opthalmics to market eyecare products in Mexico

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has inked a distribution pact with Ireland-based Scope Ophthalmics to market a product range, indicated for the treatment of various eye conditions, in Mexico.

The company has signed a distribution agreement with Scope for the registration and marketing of Moist Heat Mask, a Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Cleansing Gel and Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Wipes of the Optase range in Mexico.

The products are used for eye conditions like dry eyes, blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).

"This expansion of our ophthalmology range reinforces our commitment to enhancing vision care for our patients, improving their quality of life," said Fabrice Egros, President – Corporate Development and Growth Markets, Lupin.

Through the signature of this collaboration with Lupin, Scope is expanding its footprint in Latin America, Scope CEO Tom Freyne stated.

"Mexico is clearly a country of strategic importance for SCOPE where our innovative eyecare products, together with the strong relationships of Lupin amongst Eye Care Professionals as well as its overall credibility in the market, will certainly contribute to the success of both companies," he added.

