Lupin unit commissions oncology block at Vizag plant to expand CDMO biz

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said its subsidiary has commissioned a dedicated oncology block at its Vizag-based manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, as it aims to scale up contract development and manufacturing capabilities.

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, said the new high-containment unit significantly enhances its end-to-end contract development and manufacturing capabilities for high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The new block will support clients across the oncology development lifecycle from preclinical research to commercial manufacturing, addressing growing global demand for oncology drug development and manufacturing, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

"This facility enhances our capacity to produce high-quality APIs and develop impactful therapies that benefit patients globally. This marks a major milestone in LMS's evolution into a dedicated and trusted CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organisation) partner for oncology innovators," LMS CEO Abdelaziz Toumi said.

The new facility integrates the Process Development Laboratory with a dedicated Quality Control Laboratory, enabling early-stage route scouting, analytical development, process optimisation, and validation — all in one location, the company stated.

Shares of Lupin were trading 2.07 per cent higher at Rs 2,016.60 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW