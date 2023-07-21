Lupin unit introduces inhaler for asthma patients in Germany

New Delhi: Drug firm Lupin on Friday said its unit has launched a pressurized metered dose inhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Germany.

Hormosan Pharma GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Germany, has introduced Luforbec in the European nation, Lupin said in a statement.

Luforbec (100µg/6µg pMDI) is indicated for adult asthma and COPD treatment, where the use of an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta2-agonist is suitable, it added.

"The launch of Luforbec in Germany represents a significant milestone in our goal to establish Hormosan as a key player in the inhalation segment," Hormosan Pharma GmbH Managing Director Anjan Selz said.

The product launch reinforces the company's dedication to making asthma and COPD management more accessible for the German population, he added.

With a significant portion of the population (5 per cent of adults and 10 per cent of children) currently undergoing asthma treatment, Luforbec aims to provide comprehensive support to patients and healthcare professionals, Lupin stated.

This launch reflects Lupin’s unwavering commitment to addressing the critical needs of asthma management in Germany, it added.

