Luxembourg finance minister calls on Sebi chief, discusses issues of mutual interest, cooperation

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth has called on Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and discussed issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

The delegation held discussions with Pandey and other senior officials, Sebi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The visiting delegation included Christian Biever, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India; Claude Marx, Director General of the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) Luxembourg, and other senior officials.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening regulatory cooperation between the financial sectors of India and Luxembourg. PTI SP HVA