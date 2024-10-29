Lyfius Pharma Penicillin-G plant inaugurated by PM Modi

New Delhi: Lyfius Pharma, a unit of Aurobindo Pharma, on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated its Penicillin-G plant at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

The facility with an annual production capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes (MT) was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and other dignitaries.

The facility represents a strategic investment of Rs 2,500 crore under the government's PLI Scheme and exemplifies how private sector participation can significantly contribute to national growth, drive innovation, and enhance healthcare security, Lyfisu Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The PLI scheme for the pharmaceutical sector aims to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in critical KSMs, DIs, and APIs.

"The launch of our PenG facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance local production and reduce import dependency for critical pharmaceutical ingredients," Lyfius Pharma Director MV Rama Krishna said.

The investment underscores the company's commitment to support the government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', establishing India as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, he added.