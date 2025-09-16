Lynch, Agrawal discussed next steps in trade negotiations: US

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The US on Tuesday described as "positive" the talks between its chief trade negotiator, Brendan Lynch, and his Indian counterpart, Rajesh Agrawal, for a proposed bilateral trade deal.

A spokesperson at the US embassy in India said the two sides discussed the next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

The resumption of talks for the trade deal signalled an intent by the two sides to find common ground and narrow their differences on a range of issues amid efforts to check the downturn in the ties.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington were reeling under severe stress after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including 25 per cent additional duties, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

"Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations," a spokesperson of the US embassy said.

The decision to hold the trade talks came against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly responding to Trump's remarks last week on efforts to address "trade barriers" between the two sides.

The US president had said he was looking forward to speaking to Modi in the "upcoming weeks" and sounded confident that both sides would be able to seal the proposed trade deal.

On his part, Modi said India and the US are natural partners and teams from both sides are working to conclude the negotiations on the trade deal.

The exchange between the two leaders on social media were largely seen as part of efforts by both New Delhi and Washington to reset their ties.

In the last few months, India and the US held several rounds of negotiations for a bilateral trade deal, but it could not be sealed in view of sharp divergences in certain critical areas, including agriculture and dairy. PTI MPB RC