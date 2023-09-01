M Raghu Ram takes charge as DVC chairman

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Power major Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) said that M Raghu Ram assumed the charge as its chairman on Friday.

Ram will also continue to hold the charge of member (technical), a post to which he was appointed in January 2021, it said in a statement.

He will be responsible for the overall management of DVC, which is a public sector multipurpose undertaking that also generates, transmits and distributes electricity in West Bengal and Jharkhand, it added.

Ram is a mechanical engineer from the JNTU College of Engineering in Hyderabad, and has a degree in Thermal Engineering from IIT-Delhi. He has over 33 years of experience in the power sector.

Prior to joining the DVC, Ram was the general manager (O&M) at NTPC's Korba Super Thermal Power Station.