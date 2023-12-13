M2P Fintech acquires transaction behavioural intelligence firm Goals101 for Rs 250 cr

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Digital banking infrastructure company M2P Fintech on Wednesday said it has acquired Goals101, a firm specialising in transaction behavioural intelligence, for about Rs 250 crore.

Advertisment

This acquisition will act as a catalyst to bring in a high degree of personalisation in its digital banking products to its customers, the companies said in a joint statement.

Goals101's transaction behavioural intelligence software runs on advanced algorithms and analytics tools which provide insights into consumer transaction patterns and orchestrates actionables.

Seven-year old Goals101 was co-founded by Visham Sikand, Milan Naik, Anshuman Pandey, Ishank Joshi, and Anupam Bhat.

M2P Fintech is among the largest banking infrastructure companies powering the digital ambitions of banks, lenders, fintechs, and other financial services players and is present in over 20 markets across the Asia Pacific, MENA, and Oceania regions. PTI BEN DR MR